Severe Weather May Threaten Central GA This Weekend

This weekend, several rounds of stormy weather are expected to move across central Georgia.

The first threat for severe storms will arrive on Saturday. At this point, it appears that storms may push through during the morning hours and again at night. The primary threats with any storms that develop Saturday will be strong winds, large hail, and a few tornadoes. As a result, the Storm Prediction Center has placed much of the area in the slight risk category (which is second on a scale of 5 categories) for Saturday.

Now on to Sunday: The severe threat will remain into Sunday and may even increase as a very powerful storm system moves in from the Southern Plains states. Right now, it looks like straight line wind damage will be the main threat, but hail and a few tornadoes cannot be ruled out either.





Severe weather chances will continue into the day on Sunday for the areas highlighted in yellow and orange. (Photo: WMAZ)

It is important to stress that there are still several moving parts that need to come together to increase the confidence in this forecast. That being said, this has the potential to be a significant event for central Georgia and needs to be monitored very closely in the coming days.

