Severe Weather: SPC elevates risk to highest category

We're waiting for Round 2 that's forming in south-central Alabama. Storms will likely develop and intensify as they push into Central Georgia this afternoon and evening (about noon to 8 p.m.)

Things may be fairly quiet now, but don't be fooled.

We are in a HIGH risk for severe weather today with our threat level being a 5 out of 5. That is the highest risk for severe weather.

A tornado watch will likely be issued and it will be a PDS watch, or particularly dangerous situation.

Today's threats include:

Strong, damaging winds

Tornadoes, some large and long-track

Large hail

Flooding.

