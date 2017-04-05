WMAZ
Severe Weather: SPC elevates risk to highest category

WMAZ breaking live video stream

Matt Daniel, WMAZ 12:52 PM. EDT April 05, 2017

Mobile viewers, click here to watch

We're waiting for Round 2 that's forming in south-central Alabama. Storms will likely develop and intensify as they push into Central Georgia this afternoon and evening (about noon to 8 p.m.)

Things may be fairly quiet now, but don't be fooled.

We are in a HIGH risk for severe weather today with our threat level being a 5 out of 5. That is the highest risk for severe weather.

A tornado watch will likely be issued and it will be a PDS watch, or particularly dangerous situation.

Today's threats include:

  • Strong, damaging winds
  • Tornadoes, some large and long-track
  • Large hail
  • Flooding.

 

 

