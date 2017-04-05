Severe Weather Watch: Round 1 over, Round 2 on the way

Storms will likely develop and intensify as they push into Central Georgia this afternoon and evening (12-8pm). We may be fairly quiet now, "but don't be fooled," said 13WMAZ Meteorologist Matt Daniel.

Round 1 of the weather we're watching today is pretty much over.

Now we wait for Round 2 that's forming in south-central Alabama. Storms will likely develop and intensify as they push into Central Georgia this afternoon and evening (about noon to 8 p.m.)

Things may be fairly quiet now, but don't be fooled.

We are in a moderate risk for severe weather today with our threat level being a 4 out of 5.

This is the highest risk for severe weather that we've seen since January when deadly tornados broke out around the state causing fatalities in Albany.

Today's threats include:

Strong, damaging winds

Tornadoes, some large and long-track

Large hail

Flooding.

13WMAZ meteorologist are currently on an 11:30 a.m. call with the National Weather Service Peachtree City. We'll update this story after that call.

