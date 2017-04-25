Shelter in place drill Wednesday at 11:00 AM

Wednesday morning in Bibb County, you'll hear the outdoor warning sirens go off, but there's no need to be alarmed.

County officials want you to take that time to practice sheltering in place at work or at home.

At 11 a.m. Wednesday, the outdoor warning sirens will sound and an MBCAlert will be sent out encouraging everyone to find their shelter in place location. That's an interior room with few or no windows, like a bathroom or conference room, with enough room for all of your family or coworkers.

You can print out these documents to help mark your shelter in place location.

Macon-Bibb EMA Director Spencer Hawkins says you should practice sheltering place Wednesday, so if a real emergency happens, you'll already know where to go.

"If something happens at 4:00 in the morning on a Sunday, you're not so awake," says Hawkins. "You need to have this practiced and ready so that everyone in your family and in your office knows where to go. So, just like we practice a fire drill, we practice a shelter in place drill."

The shelter in place drill will begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Click here to sign up for MBCAlert.

