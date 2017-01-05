Sheriff: Crawford pet owner kills his dogs after they attack child

A "Beware of Dog" sign outside of a home in Crawford County. Dogs on the property escaped the fence and attacked a child. The owner of the dogs "euthanized" the animals.

A man whose three pit bulls attacked a five-year-old girl in Crawford County Tuesday "euthanized" the dogs after the attack.

Destiny Rolison was outside playing on her family's property when the neighbor’s three dogs attacked her, according to a sheriff's office news release.

The dogs escaped through an opening in the fence of the pet owner, according to the news release.

Destiny's grandmother heard the child screaming and when she went outside, she saw the dogs attacking the child, the news release states.

The dogs ran away after the grandmother ran towards the child.

Destiny's parents took her to Peach County Medical Center Navicent Health where she was treated for bites to her face, shoulder and leg.

Destiny Rolison (photo provided by family)

Deputies were called to the scene and went to the dog owner's home on Blasingame Road. They then learned that the dog owner - whose name has not been released - "euthanized" the dogs.

Crawford County Sheriff Lewis Walker said due to the ongoing investigation, he couldn't comment on how the dog owner killed the animals.

Destiny's mother, Rachel Rolison, said the dogs were shot by their owner.

Walker said as part of the investigation, the District Attorney is also looking into the case. He said the outcome of the investigation will determine if any charges will be filed.

The dogs were later turned over to Al Hlavaty with the Crawford County Health Department and taken to the Georgia Public Health Lab in Atlanta Georgia for testing, the news release states.