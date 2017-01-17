Sheriff Davis reacts to Bloomfield Drive shooting

MACON, GA.-- - Sheriff David Davis spoke about the Bloomfield Drive shooting incident. He says Elisabeth Cannon has called the police before complaining of the kids harassing her at her home, but he says they did everything they could after the complaint to find out what happened.

"But by the time deputies get there, there's no evidence of any kind of wrongdoing and the people who may have been involved earlier have since gone. It sort of limits us in what we can do,” explains Sheriff Davis.

He says it is a reminder for everyone that guns are not always the answer and that children have to think about what the other person’s reaction may be.

"But to use a firearm to, quote, 'scare somebody,' or to send a message can have disastrous results and that's what we've seen here, but you never know the kind of people you're dealing with. It is a cautionary tale. In no way did the 15-year-old victim deserve to have what happened to him, but then also, you have to think of the mindset of the person who did the shooting,” says Sheriff Davis.

Sheriff Davis says anyone who feels like their life is in danger is entitled to use force, but that it may have been excessive in this case. Cannon has been released on bond and Vernon Marcus remains in critical condition. Anyone with any other information about the shooting can call the sheriff's office at 478-751-7500.

(© 2017 WMAZ)