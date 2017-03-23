Sheriff Davis relieved that deputy is cleared in suspect's death

This afternoon, District Attorney, David Cooke, said no charges will be filed against the Bibb County Deputy who fatally shot a man last October. Bibb County Sheriff, David Davis, says he's glad the case has been closed.

"We certainly want to mourn that loss of life, but we need to know that our deputies have a job to do," says Davis.

On October 7th, Bibb Deputy Gregory Ussery was patrolling an area near Houston Avenue when he got a call from dispatch about a shoplifting incident that happened at a nearby Family Dollar.

Ussery saw a man that fit the description of the suspect about one block away from the store on Colquitt Street.

Authorities identified the man as Larry Matthews, who became combative as Ussery approached him.

"Deputy Ussery reasonably feared for his life and for the safety of those civilians who were close by in the neighborhood ," says District Attorney, David Cooke.

Cooke says Ussery used all forms of non-lethal force possible: words, hands, a Taser, and pepper spray.

"Matthews took Ussery's pepper spray canister away from him and sprayed Ussery directly in the face with it," says Cooke.

Cooke says Ussery's last option was to pull out his gun.

"Based on the witness statements taken from the scene had he not shot Matthews, Matthews likely would've taken his fire arm and continued his assault," says Cooke.

After 16 weeks of investigation, Cooke says all the evidence presented to him indisputably shows that Ussery acted in self defense.

During Thursday's press conference, Cooke said Matthews had a 36 page long criminal history dating back to 1980 and this wasn't his first assault on an officer.

"A person lost their life, and although they might have done something to contribute to their demise, it is a life that was lost. Nobody that was involved with that situation wanted to see Mr. Matthews lose his life," says Davis.

Sheriff Davis says Ussery has "felt confident" that the use of force was justified and he's glad the issue has been resolved.

Sheriff Davis says he expects Ussery to return back to work next week.

