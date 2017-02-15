Krystal restaurant on Riverside Rive in Macon.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating an attempted robbery at the Krystal on Riverside Drive in Macon.

According to the Sheriff's Office, A man walked into the restaurant and demanded money from the cashier around 10:20 p.m. He was wearing a plastic shopping back over his head with the face cut out, according to a news release.

The cashier told the man that her register was empty. She also said he had a towel covering what looked to be a gun that he pointed at her.

After he was told there wasn't any money in the registers, the man walked out of the restaurant and got into a car that is described as an older model Mercury Marquis.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

