The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating an attempted robbery at the Krystal on Riverside Drive in Macon.
According to the Sheriff's Office, A man walked into the restaurant and demanded money from the cashier around 10:20 p.m. He was wearing a plastic shopping back over his head with the face cut out, according to a news release.
The cashier told the man that her register was empty. She also said he had a towel covering what looked to be a gun that he pointed at her.
After he was told there wasn't any money in the registers, the man walked out of the restaurant and got into a car that is described as an older model Mercury Marquis.
Anyone with any information is asked to call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
(© 2017 WMAZ)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs