Shooting at Macon club leaves two injured

MACON - A Macon man is in stable condition after being shot in the arm while breaking up a fight.

According to a news release, the shooting happened at Club Sparks on Mercer University Drive just after 1:30 a.m. Monday morning.

Witnesses told deputies that Tyree Singletary, a club employee, was breaking up a fight between two people at the club. Jerome Dewayne Beasley, a man involved in the fight is accused of pulling out a gun and shooting Singletary in the left arm. Singletary is listed in stable condition.

Beasley was also treated for a gunshot to his left side. According to the release, Beasley allegedly shot himself after shooting Singletary.

Beasley is listed in stable condition. He will be taken to the Bibb County Jail and charged with aggravated assault, once he is released from the hospital.

Anyone with information on the shooting can call the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

© 2018 WMAZ-TV