Shooting at Warner Robins home Thursday night

Officers responded to a shots fired call at a Warner Robins home around 10:00 p.m. on Thursday.

The incident took place at a home in the 200 block of Evergreen Street, according to a Warner Robins Police Department news release.

There were several gunshots fired into the home.

No one was hurt.

The case is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.

