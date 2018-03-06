Shooting in West Macon leaves one man injured

Crime scene (Photo: AP)

MACON - The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was allegedly shot early Wednesday morning.

According to a news release, Deonte Bryant was walking on Hollingsworth Road just after 12:30 a.m. when he was shot in the left thigh. Bryant went to the Coliseum Northside Hospital for treatment. He is listed in stable condition.

No one else was injured during the shooting.

Anyone with information can call the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

© 2018 WMAZ-TV