Shooting threat made against East Laurens school on social media

Since a gunman allegedly killed 17 people in a south Florida high school, several Central Georgia schools say they've investigated online threats.

Friday, East Laurens High School went on what they called a "soft lockdown" after a threatening post from a fake Facebook account.

Laurens County Sheriff Larry Dean says he takes threats like these very seriously. He said that they have an employee in the office who monitors social media accounts without breaking any privacy laws. He said they knew of the threat and they dispatched officers to East Laurens High School. He said if someone were to have come to school, “the kids were better protected today than on a normal day.”

Dean stressed that the ability to use social media to apprehend criminals has changed how they fight crime in Laurens County. “Social media is a great plus for us in some respects because we can actually track down criminals,” said Dean.

He said that social media does have its downfalls, like the amount of panic it caused Friday with parents and students.

Tanaziah Howard is in 8th grade at East Laurens Middle school, which shares a building with East Laurens High School. She said she found out about the threat in homeroom. “At first, no one knew what was going on, until people started leaving and the police started coming. Everybody had gotten scared, but it was just a rumor,” said Howard.

Howard said that people didn’t want to go in the lunchroom and ate their lunch in the bathroom because they were so scared.

For her mother, Ericka Howard, she said she wished the school would have told them sooner. Even though her daughter said she wasn’t scared, Howard said, “She was scared out of her mind when she called me this morning.”

Tanaziah said that she didn’t think that someone at East Laurens High School could have made the threat.

Sheriff Dean says that they believe that it was a student who made the threat. He said, “We have an ongoing investigation, we are tracking down the person who put that information out there before this day is out we hope to have the name of the person who put this information out on social media.”

© 2018 WMAZ-TV