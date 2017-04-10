Shopping for Passover food: What's Kosher?

At sundown Monday, Jewish families sit down for their traditional Passover dinner. Some Jews eat Kosher foods regularly, but for the week of Passover, it's a little different.

Rabbi and Bibb County Commissioner Larry Schlesinger went shopping with Jobie Peeples at Kroger to give us a better idea about the food eaten during Passover.

"Our custom is that instead of eating any kind of leavened products like bread, cake, cookies, you eat Matzo," Schlesinger said. "That was commanded in the Torah in the book of Exodus for the duration of the holiday."

But it's not just what you eat during Passover that changes, it's also how the food is prepared.

Schlesinger says people celebrate Passover in their own ways, but some are more conservative in their beliefs during the holiday season.

"Somebody who is very precise in observance will have special silverware for Passover, special pots and pans and plates for Passover itself and they'll only use it that week throughout the year," Schlesinger explained.

Schlesinger says it's a special time of the year, a time that he says he cherishes.

"It's just a family tradition that it links you to the past, and when you have children that are sitting around the table, which most families do, then it links you to the future as well," Schlesinger said. "And what we do today are their memories decades from now."

Passover lasts eight days, or seven for Reform Jewish groups.

