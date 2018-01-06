Shotgun fired during armed robbery

Crime scene (Photo: AP)

A Circle K convenience store was robbed at gunpoint Sunday morning. According to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office release, the robbery took place just before 1:00 a.m. at the Circle K located at 3903 Arkwright Road. It was reported that two suspects entered the store and approached the employee, pointing a handgun at her. When they did not receive the money fast enough, one suspect fired one shot into the ceiling. It is unknown how much money was taken. They also took tobacco products.

No one was injured and no suspects have been identified.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

