Mercer University says someone fired six gunshots at a group of students near campus Wednesday night.

A email from University President William Underwood called it a "frightening and dangerous incident."

He said it happened around 10 p.m. near the intersection of Linden and Coleman avenues. That's next to campus and the Mercer Village business district.

As the group of four students and a recent graduate walked through the area, Underwood wrote, a person sitting on a bench moved toward them and fired the shots.

No one was hit, and the shooter ran off toward the Huguenin Heights neighorhood, on the other side of I-75. He said police have a description of the shooter.

Underwood said the university will increase patrols near Mercer Village "for the forseeable future."

He said he is posting a $10,000 reward in the case.

He said he's also asking for an outside review ot the campus alert system, "which took too long to advise the campus community of the incident."

Underwood advised students that counseling is available through the school's Student Life Office and offered to meet with any concerned students this week.

He said anyone who sees suspicious persons on or off campus should call campus police at (478) 301-4357. He said campus police are also available to provide escorts.

Lt. Sean DeFoe with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says officers responded last night to the Linden Street area but did not see the shooter.

