Six Flags Over Georgia to retire wooden roller coaster

Courtesy of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

WMAZ 12:05 PM. EDT July 17, 2017

AUSTELL, Ga – Six Flags Over Georgia announced the closure of its wooden iconic roller coaster the Georgia Cyclone Monday morning.

Thrill seekers are gearing up for its final ride on July 30, according to the press release.

The Georgia Cyclone is nearly 100 feet tall and reaches speeds of 50 miles per hour.

The classic coaster has given nearly 8.7 million rides since opening in 1990.

