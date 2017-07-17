Six Flags Over Georgia to retire wooden roller coaster

AUSTELL, Ga – Six Flags Over Georgia announced the closure of its wooden iconic roller coaster the Georgia Cyclone Monday morning.

Thrill seekers are gearing up for its final ride on July 30, according to the press release.

The Georgia Cyclone is nearly 100 feet tall and reaches speeds of 50 miles per hour.

The classic coaster has given nearly 8.7 million rides since opening in 1990.

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2017. All Rights Reserved