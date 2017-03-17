Skaters psyched for Macon's Central City Skate Park

Just in time for the Pinkest Party on Earth, Macon's Central City Park reopened Friday with a new face lift.

Renovations include new sidewalks, pavilions, recreation fields, a new concession stand at Luther Williams Field, and new restrooms.

The biggest upgrade is the concrete skate park with stairs, ramps, and gaps of varying difficulty.

"It was really the vision of the skateboard community itself, who showed up to one of the planning meetings, and I felt that was a great idea," says District 2 Commissioner Larry Schlesinger. "And I had just watched the X-Games the weekend before this planning meeting, and their vision really sort of became my vision. I sort of saw the skateboard park as a kind of a magnet for skateboarders throughout the state."

"There's going to be so many people here in the next couple of days or weeks," agrees 16-year-old skater Colton Collins of Warner Robins. "I actually have friends that live in Atlanta that are going to come down probably today or tomorrow just to skate this."

Previously, skateboarders were resigned to a small skate park inside a warehouse at Central City Park.

"They asked for a skateboard park because their course in the building was being closed." says Schlesinger.

"It was kind of like some mismatched built ramps, and it wasn't really that nice, as nice as this one is. This one is much nicer, I love this one a lot," says Collins. "I mean this is going to be so much more fun than the other one was and I feel like it's a lot more open than the other one was because we were just kind of trapped in there."

The county already plans to expand the skate park in the next few years and create more challenging obstacles.

"We have a community of people for whom, you know, this is their passion," says Schlesinger.

Commissioners hope it will become Central Georgia's premier skate park and draw skaters from outside the area.

"So, I'm hoping we can hold competitions here," says Schlesinger. "I'm really hoping that Macon, Georgia becomes the skateboard capitol of the state of Georgia."

"There's not really any good park near here except this one. Because this one really sticks out, honestly," says Collins. "I feel like if a little kid comes up and he sees everyone skating, he might get excited and he's probably going to start skating. I mean, that's really good news."

These park improvements used $3.7 million of a planned $6 million total renovation to Central City Park, funded by the Macon-Bibb SPLOST.

