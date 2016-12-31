Skating into a new year at the Centreplex

The temperature is dropping and if you'd like to join in on a little winter fun, look no further.

You can ice skate around the rink at the Macon Centreplex.

A ticket to skate costs just $10 and if you have a valid military ID the price drops to $8.

Skate rental is included in the price.

The rink opened to the public on December 9, and will possibly be open until April.

If you get a little hungry, they also have snacks and drinks to keep you warm.

According to Tyler Gambrell, the director of marketing, she says the Macon Centreplex has hosted this event for more than 10 years.

“It's just a good time. It's perfect for families and groups of friends and again, being in central Georgia it’s not like we're up north where this is something that's common,” said Gambrell. “This is a great novelty. It's just a great thing for people to be able to do.”

They say they're expecting a few thousand skaters this season and that times can vary depending on the day.

For an up-to-date list of times, click here.