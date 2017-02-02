The Crawford County Sheriff's Office says skeletal remains found in some woods more than a year ago have been identified.

They say he is Michael Joseph Saunders, age 35, who was reported missing in June 2014.

According to a news release, Sheriff Lewis Walker says the GBI notified him on Tuesday that the remains were identified by DNA testing. He said Sanders' family was notified that night.

Sanders' remains were found in woods off Old Knoxville Road in January 2016. Walker says Sanders' family reported that he'd gone missing in June 2014. He says they investigated various leads, but hit a dead end.

Walker says they hope further tests will identify Sanders' cause of death.

The GBI and the sheriff's office are still investigating. Anybody with information on the case can contact the GBI at (478) 987-4545 or the sheriff's office at (478) 836-3116.

