Slain officer's newborn has adorable 'fuzzy cheeks' in new photoshoot

Courtesy d.l.b. photography

The newborn son of a slain police officer never got a chance to meet his dad.

Alex Maddox, the wife of slain Locust Grove police officer Chase Maddox, gave birth to their second child just days after his death. He was the first police officer killed in the line of duty in the state of Georgia this year.

Their baby Bodie Allen Maddox was born Tuesday, February 13th. Sunday night. Their photographer shared new images of the newborn and his mom.

In one photo, Bodie is swaddled in blue and holding his parents' wedding rings.

In others, he's tucked in a box or holding a teddy bear.

d.l.b. photography described the experience of capturing these moments. She said she was honored.

"Bodie is such a sweet sweet baby, he is sweetest little open mouth breather and has the best fuzzy cheeks," she said.

"I wanted to give Alex something that she could treasure forever."

The photographer said Maddox was, "the epitome of GRACE, STRENGTH, and LOVE."

"I am in awe of her and feel honored to have taken their newborn pictures.”

BACKGROUND |

Chase Maddox was killed while assisting Henry County deputies with serving a warrant for a traffic violation on Feb. 9. The man accused of killing him was also killed on the scene.

The investigation into the shooting is still underway. Two Henry County Sheriff's deputies, Deputy Ralph "Sid" Callaway and Deputy Michael Corely, were injured.

Corley was shot in the ballistic vest and released that same day. Callaway had a bullet lodged into his back and had to undergo several surgeries. He continues to recover.

© 2018 WXIA-TV