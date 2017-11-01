Sleep Week: Are you keeping yourself up at night?

File photo (Photo: Getty ThinkStock, Custom)

If you're like most people, when the alarm goes off in the morning, you may not feel rested.

On average, Americans get 6.8 hours of sleep each night. That's down more than an hour from 60 years ago.

Doctors recommend between 7 and 9 hours of sleep for adults.

According to the National Sleep Foundation, the top five most common sleep mistakes are:

Coffee before bed

Inconsistent sleep schedule

Hitting the snooze button

Watching tv or using phone before bed

Taking naps longer than 30 minutes

Not getting enough sleep increases your risk for heart disease, kidney disease, high blood pressure, diabetes and stroke.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV