Sleeping child left on Dodge County bus

EASTMAN, GA. - Lakyra Johnson loves going to Pre-Kindergarten in Dodge County, but on Monday morning she dozed off on her ride to class.



“I feel asleep on the bus when I woke up, no one was on the bus with me,” Lakyra said.



The driver left her on the bus after dropping off all the other students at the school and parked at the bus depot about 30 yards from the school. But Lakyra knew what she had to do.



“I got off the bus, and I walked into the school,” Lakyra said.



Her mother Lakeasha Smith says she wasn't notified until that afternoon that her child was unaccounted for, for almost 30 minutes.



“All the what if's just started running through my head what if she got abducted, what if someone would have hit her, or what if she didn’t make it in, or could have possible froze or whatever on that bus,” Smith said.



She's thankful her daughter was safe, but it could have been avoided.



“It only takes 3 seconds to walk to the back of the bus and to the front, and that’s it all you got to do walk back there and look under the seats,” Smith said.



For her she hopes this incident brings changes to driver procedures in Dodge County.



“They should have a head count they should know how many children get on their bus and make sure that same number of children get off they bus,” Smith said.



Dodge superintendent Mike Hilliard says student safety is their top priority.

Hilliard says this is a very serious situation and its mandatory that bus drivers do a walk through before getting off the bus. He says the bus driver involved in this case has been reprimanded and they are working to make sure this never happens again

