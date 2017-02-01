Finding a place to call home: How Daybreak's Sleepout helps Macon's homeless

On February 23, some people will sleep out in the cold in order to keep others warm.

Daybreak is a day shelter for the homeless, and will be holding its 4th Annual Sleepout fundraiser.

Tarron Shelton was homeless for eight years, panhandling and working small jobs. During that time, he saved up enough money to buy a van to call home.

"When I was still living in it, I tried to insulate it because I was trying to do anything to make it warmer because it would never get above 40 degrees," said Shelton.

Then he found Daybreak.

In eight months, Daybreak helped Shelton land a job at Davis Wholesale Florist and rent a house.

"It makes me proud that I've worked as hard as I have just to have what little bit that I do," said Shelton.

He hopes Daybreak can change other people's lives the way they have changed his; and says joining Daybreak's Sleepout will open people's eyes to the world he left behind.

"A lot of people they don't think twice about the situations or the things homeless people have to go through," said Shelton.

So, Daybreak is asking people to raise money to help the homeless in Macon by sleeping rough under the stars for one night.

Each sleeper agrees to raise $1,000 and the money will go back into Daybreak so they can continue their services to the homeless.

Some of these services include providing a place to shower, rest, and do laundry.

He says even though he has been extremely blessed in the past few months, this time of year makes him remember the hard times.

"There's someone out there right now who is freezing their butt off because they don't have the stuff that they need," said Shelton. "Daybreak doing this Sleepout...hopefully it raises enough awareness because I know a lot of people who are still struggling right now that are homeless and can't find jobs. Because they don't have anywhere to have a foundation, they don't have anything. It's tough."

Daybreak's Sleepout normally takes place at Central City Park but since it's under reconstruction, they are going to be sleeping out in the field next Daybreak.

Their goal this year is to raise $100,000, and in order to reach that goal they need 100 people to come sleep out. The Sleepout raised $60,000 in 2016.

Daybreak says they need your help to show Macon that homelessness has no place.

If you would like to donate or register for the Sleepout, click here.

