Sleepout raises $100,000 for Daybreak

A lot of us have a place to call home and a warm bed to crawl into at the end of the day, but there are also those in Central Georgia who don't have the basic necessities.

Many of Macon's homeless rely on Daybreak for their resources, but keeping the doors open takes money.

That’s why they host their annual Greater Macon Sleepout. This year, nearly 100 people learned firsthand what it’s like to be homeless.

Not having a bed to sleep in at night is nothing new for Ron Shelton.

“For a long time, I was living in my van,” Shelton said. “In the summertime, I would set up my tent in the woods like somewhere over there, and I stayed there for a little while.”

When the sun came up, he knew he had a place to go.

“You can come to Daybreak, get a shower, look presentable to go out and find a job,” Shelton said. “Daybreak was here to provide those resources for me.”

Providing those resources costs money. That’s where the Greater Macon Sleepout fundraiser comes in. Participants like Emily Meskimen were encouraged to raise $1,000 to camp out.

“I’ll never be able to know exactly what being homeless feels like, but to be able to kind of get a sense for that as well as get a new sense of gratitude,” Meskimen.

Shelton now has a place of his own, but attributes that to the help he got at Daybreak and the services they provided him. He's hopeful that his story and the overnight experience inspires others to act.

“I want people to understand what’s it like to be out here, and that they can give back,” Shelton said. “There’s something that everybody can do.”

The Sleepout raised more than $100,000 for Daybreak.

