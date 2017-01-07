Snow flurries dust Putnam County

It didn’t last long, but parts of Central Georgia did see some snow from this winter storm.

Around 8 a.m. Saturday, a few snowflakes started falling from the sky near Lake Oconee in Putnam County where Jeff and Connie Bahls live.

“Oh, it definitely made it pretty down at the lake,” said Jeff.

Not much fell in the county, just light dusting – which was less than projected.

“It didn’t turn out too bad at all actually,” said Connie Bahls. “I'm quite happy so I’ll be able to go to work Monday morning.”

Others like Gail Arnold, who owns Lake Oconee Antique and Flea Market, say it finally felt like the season.

“It's nice, I mean you can’t have winter without a little bit of snow can you?” asked Arnold.

For her it was just enough of the white stuff to make it look pretty, without causing too many problems for drivers.

“I’d say hopefully, if the ice stays away, we’re in good shape,” said Arnold.

It not be the worst winter storm she’s seen, but it’s one she can at least enjoy before the rest of it melts away.

“I can remember some years where my kids were building snowmen, so you need a lot more snow than this to do that,” said Arnold.

That’s the kind of snow Bahls was hoping for.

“It needs to snow a little more often. Give us at least four inches,” said Bahls. “I just like to see it once and a while but not every day.”

She'll just have to wait and see what the rest of this winter may bring.

Some counties in north Georgia received up to five inches of snow.