Snow showers still possible tonight

We stay dry this afternoon with highs in the mid 50s. Clouds will increase later today as an arctic cold front sweeps through the state. If any precipitation falls tonight, it would be in the form of snow and likely after 9-10 PM.

We are still forecasting snow flurries/showers for overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning. We will definitely have the cold air, but the question will be circle around how much moisture we will have in place in order to make snow. If the atmosphere is too dry, we won't see much.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Monroe, Upson, Crawford, and Taylor counties for tonight and expires at 7 AM Wednesday morning (1/17/18). Snowfall totals of around a half an inch is possible and that could result in slick spots on the roads.

Here's a look at the forecasted temperatures during the event Wednesday morning.

Bottom line: The possibility for flurries/a light dusting of snow is there. If any of the initial snow melts, it will likely freeze over as temperatures dip well into the 20s. It could result in slick spots on some roads. We are hoping the breezy conditions will help prevent that from happening.

Timing: Tonight into the early morning hours of Wednesday. As early midnight in our northwestern areas, and it will be out of the way by noon. If snow accumulates on the surface, some places in central Georgia may not get above freezing Wednesday afternoon.

We will continue to monitor the models as they come in, and post updates regularly leading up to the potential event. Snow totals, if they develop, appear very light with many spots likely seeing less than an inch.

Today... Partly cloudy. Clouds increasing today. Highs in the mid 50s.



Tonight...Mostly cloudy. Flurries/snow showers possible overnight. A light dusting in spots. Lows in the low 20s.

Wednesday...Mostly cloudy. Snow flurries in the early morning hours. Breezy and cold. Highs in the low to mid 30s. It will feel like it is in the low 20s.



Wednesday Night...Partly cloudy and cold. Lows near 20.

Thursday...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.



Thursday Night...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

Friday...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Friday Night... Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

Saturday...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

Saturday Night... Mostly clear. Lows in the low 40s.

Sunday...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Sunday Night... Mostly cloudy. Lows in the low 40s.

Monday...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the low 60s.



Monday Night...Partly cloudy. Lows in the low 30s.

