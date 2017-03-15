Soaring: Robins AFB bringing F-15 flyover to Cherry Blossom Festival Parade

IN FLIGHT - DECEMBER 19: In this military handout photo F-15E Strike Eagles from Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, soar over Iraq on Dec. 18, 2003 in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom. (Photo by Suzanne Jenkins/U.S. Air Force via Getty Images) (Photo: Getty Images, U.S. Air Force)

This year's Cherry Blossom Festival Parade is kicking off with a flyover.

The 339th Flight Test Squadron out of Robins Air Force Base is bringing the F-15, according to a post Wednesday on Macon's International Cherry Blossom Festival's Facebook page.

WHEN: 4 p.m., March 26, Cherry and Mulberry streets.

"The Cherry Blossom Festival has been cleared for TAKE OFF! Robins Air Force Base is sending an F-15 flyover by the 339th Flight Test Squadron for the 2017 Parade! Experience the roar at 4 pm March 26 on Cherry and Mulberry Streets! #AFFlyover #pinkestparty #cbf35"

And if that doesn't soar high enough for you, this year's street party is being headlined by George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic.

That party is April 1 on Cotton Avenue and Poplar Street at 3 p.m. Tickets are $20.

Also performing are Mavis Staples, Chuck Leavell And The Randall Bramblett Band, JD McPherson and Me And Molly.

