Soaring: Robins AFB bringing F-15 flyover to Cherry Blossom Festival Parade

This year's Cherry Blossom Festival Parade is kicking off with a flyover.
The 339th Flight Test Squadron out of Robins Air Force Base is bringing the F-15, according to a post Wednesday on Macon's International Cherry Blossom Festival's Facebook page.
WHEN: 4 p.m., March 26, Cherry and Mulberry streets.
The Facebook post states:
"The Cherry Blossom Festival has been cleared for TAKE OFF! Robins Air Force Base is sending an F-15 flyover by the 339th Flight Test Squadron for the 2017 Parade! Experience the roar at 4 pm March 26 on Cherry and Mulberry Streets! #AFFlyover #pinkestparty #cbf35"
And if that doesn't soar high enough for you, this year's street party is being headlined by George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic.
That party is April 1 on Cotton Avenue and Poplar Street at 3 p.m. Tickets are $20.
Also performing are Mavis Staples, Chuck Leavell And The Randall Bramblett Band, JD McPherson and Me And Molly.
© 2017 WMAZ-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs