Social media debates unproductive in solving problems

In a small shop in downtown Cochran, you can find Carol Denmark.

She's a retired school teacher and avid social media user. The school shooting in Parkland, Florida hit her hard.

Denmark describes her emotions as "just pure horror that it happened again."

So she posted about it on Facebook.

She believes rapid fire weapons shouldn't be available to the public. She said, "They were created in the beginning for warfare, and that's where they should stay."

Denmark said the post generated more than 100 comments, many of them opposing her view.

Melissa Garland was one of those commenters.

"I don't find it as much a gun problem as I do a people problem," she said.

Melissa sees it as a mental health issue, not a gun problem. She's friends with Denmark and her comments were civil, but she says many others weren't.

"I did watch a lot of people show their very childish and immature side, but I find that sitting behind a keyboard, it's much easier to throw insults than to listen," said Garland.

Coliseum Medical Centers therapist Bruce Conn would agree.

"You can hide behind sort of your best representation of yourself," said the licensed marriage and family therapist. "We don't put ourself on there, we put our best representation of ourself on there."

He says that online debates do fuel commenters' anger, but they don't change minds.

"It's even worse than that," said Conn. "You're not moving the needle, you're making both sides stronger in their independent and isolated position."

If you really want to convince someone you're right, he says you've got to do it face-to-face.

"Looking in each other's eyes, we're reading body language. There's a whole lot of information that's not in the 1-0-1 kind of digital world," said Conn.

© 2018 WMAZ-TV