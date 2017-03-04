Sod laid at new SunTrust Park, home of the Braves

WXIA

SMYRNA, Ga – The Atlanta Braves began laying sod Saturday morning as the new SunTrust Park.

SunTrust Park was issued its Certificate of Occupancy just recently.

The stadium has gone through hundreds of inspections over the last two and a half years.

SunTrust Park broke ground in September 2014. It will host its first public event on March 31 as the Atlanta Braves host the New York Yankees for an exhibition game.

The first regular season game at the stadium is April 14 against the San Diego Padres.

