Soldier's salute for fallen veteran goes viral

KILLEEN, Texas - A Fort Hood soldier is getting a lot of praise online for doing something he said he didn't even think twice about.

A photo of Kenneth Varnes has been making the rounds on social media. It shows him standing outside of his truck in Killeen in the pouring rain saluting the funeral procession of a fallen veteran.

Varnes said when he saw the line of cars draped with American flags he felt compelled to do something.

So he pulled over.

“This is probably going to make someone's day, seeing me stand here, and I know how it is to go through a tough time like that, and I really just did it just to make someone's day, that was it,” Varnes said.

Varnes held his salute until the very last patrol car passed.

A passerby spotted him and was so moved by his gesture they snapped a picture and posted it to a community Facebook page.

Within minutes dozens of people were able to identify Varnes.

