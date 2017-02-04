Some Bibb schools hold Saturday classes to get students ready for Milestones

For many, Saturday is a day off, but not for some Bibb county students.

Sitting at their desks listening to a lesson, students at Lane Elementary are ready to learn.

Fourth grader Jelani Jackson says she doesn’t mind coming to school on the weekend.

“I kind of agree with that because I want to make good scores on the Milestones,” said Jackson.

Georgia Milestones is the statewide end-of-year standardized test used for grade promotion.

She’s using the optional three hours to brush on her skills.

“I am working on my typing skills and I am trying to get better at typing,” said Jackson.

The assessment is given online in the spring and students are already preparing.

Georglyn Stephens is the school’s principal and she explains why those chose to host Saturday school.

“We’re not always able to give kids individualized instruction throughout those seven hours of a school day,” Stephens said. “On Saturdays, we’re able to provide small group instruction, focused instruction in areas where those kids may have deficiencies and we’re also able to provide acceleration skills for those kids.”

Teachers work with students in three areas: math, language arts, and typing.

Stephens says their data shows that a sixth day of school helps the students that show up.

“Those kids are able to perform and they have an opportunity to be more relaxed, and get intense instruction from their teachers,” Stephens said.

That’s exactly why students like Jelani want to be there, she wants to take advantage of every chance for success on the test.

The following schools are also hosting Saturday school:

Brookdale Elementary

Appling Middle

Miller Middle

Weaver Middle

