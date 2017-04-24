Some North Macon residents oppose Wesleyan Drive closing

Sign posted on Wesleyan Drive in December 2016

More than three dozen people are asking Bibb County not to close a section of roadway to make way for a new shopping center in north Macon.

County commissioners are scheduled to discuss the plan to close part of Wesleyan Drive near Riverside Drive and sell the section of roadway to the Jones Company on Tuesday.

The company has proposed the shopping center, Riverside Center, for a 42-acre lot bounded by Riverside, New Forsyth Road and Bass Road.

Their plans call for more than a dozen shops and restaurants and a movie theater. But those plans are based on buying a small section of Wesleyan Drive, south of Riverside, and developing the land.

In December, Bibb County posted signs on the site asking for public comment.

According to the agenda, many in North Macon are saying no.

They include several people who live on Charles Drive nearby, who said they use Wesleyan Drive as a shortcut.

"We do not want to see this section of Wesleyan closed," wrote Melanie Engel of Charles Drive. "This section of the road is a crucial work-around to the ongoing train wreck that is at the Bass Road-(Highway) 87 intersection.... Our neighborhood is already dealing with the increased traffic from ACE (charter school) and the mall at River Crossing.

The sale would include about nine-tenths of an acre, valued at about $141,700.

A county traffic study found that about 1,000 cars a day use that stretch of Wesleyan Drive and said the proposed closing would increase congestion.

Bibb's facilities and engineering committee is scheduled to discuss the plan Tuesday morning. If approved, it would still need approval from the full county commission at a later meeting.

