Some parents say it took too long to hear about Warner Robins school threat

Warner Robins Police say they've arrested a third student charged with making terroristic threats against a school.

That's three students arrested in the last three school days.

After the second arrest, which happened Tuesday night, some parents told 13WMAZ they felt they were being kept in the dark.

After we posted news about the second arrest to our Facebook page Tuesday morning, some parents commented saying they hadn't heard anything about threats at the school.

We talked to one mom who said she felt lied to.

Warner Robins Assistant Police Chief John Wagner says they arrested a 13-year-old Monday night for threatening to shoot a teacher at Warner Robins Middle School.

The teen was arrested at home after the school day, but allegedly made the threat at school in the afternoon.

Sheelagh Santoro's twins attend the school. She says she called to ask about the case Tuesday morning and spoke with a secretary.

“Had there been threats, had anyone been arrested, and were there any active shooter or any specific threats that there were going to be an active shooter incident? And she said no, there were no threats at all against the school,” Santoro said the secretary told her.

That answer didn't sit well with her when she saw news of the arrest on 13WMAZ's Facebook page.

“I had been lied to by the school, that they did know about it and just weren't telling us parents about what had gone on,” Santoro said.

She said she made the phone call to the school at 10:12a.m. Santoro said she did not receive a recorded phone call from the principal explaining the incident until 10:50a.m.

We asked Assistant Chief Wagner if schools are required to let parents know.

“I'm not aware of any laws that they have to be notified. There may be some kind of protocol within the school system, but I'm not aware of that,” he explained.

Wagner said the five threats since the Parkland shooting in Florida, and the three felony arrests that followed, are the most he's seen for school related threat cases in a week's time in his 27 years of law enforcement.

“I can honestly say it's never happened that I've ever known of. But this has turned into yelling 'fire' in a theater, to saying a bomb in an airport, to pulling the fire alarm in a school. Now, you're saying 'gun' a school. Again, it's not funny, that is a threat,” Wagner said.

Houston County School spokeswoman Beth McLaughlin said the school sent a recorded phone call from the principal to parents and staff at 10:44a.m. Tuesday morning. As the morning progressed, some parents mentioned getting the call in our Facebook comments.

McLaughlin said they wait to make those phone calls until they have all the facts and information related to an arrest or substantiated threat.

