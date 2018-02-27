Road noise is a normal sound for Trinity Baptist and Centerville United Methodist churches.

The two sit just off North Houston Lake Boulevard.

But Monday morning, that road noise might have sounded a little closer than usual.

Centerville United Methodist's senior pastor Anthony McPhail said he was on his way to work when he got a call saying "someone had busted through the doors of the fellowship hall."

He says nothing was taken from the church, but what was left behind made it pretty easy to figure out what destroyed their double doors.

"It became clear based on the fact that there were parts of a car there that a vehicle had come through the doors," said the pastor.

It wasn't just their building that was affected. Centerville Police Department Captain Billy Boney says another church, Trinity Baptist, and six other buildings were damaged early Monday morning.

Boney said surveillance video footage from nearby homes and businesses helped investigators find the alleged culprit. They say Alberto Salcedo-Aguirre used his pickup truck to smash into the buildings. He's now charged with eight felonies for damaging property.

Pastor McPhail is taking a more forgiving approach.

"You know, as a church, we're not in the business of vengeance. We pray for the man that supposedly did this," he said.

Now he says he's just hoping the damages come in under the church's insurance deductible.

Captain Boney says so far, police have no idea why Salcedo-Aguirre smashed his car into those buildings.

Boney says they do not think alcohol or drugs were involved.

