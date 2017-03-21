Sonny Perdue's confirmation hearing set for Thursday

The confirmation hearing for U.S. Department of Agriculture nominee Sonny Perdue is scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday.

President Donald Trump nominated the former Georgia governor for the position in January.

Prior to becoming a two-term governor of Georgia, Perdue served in the Georgia Senate, rising to president pro-tem that body.

When first elected to the Senate, Perdue was a Democrat. But he switched to the Republican Party in 1998, and four years later, became the first Republican governor of the state since Reconstruction.

The state Senate also became majority Republican when Perdue took the governor's office. Two years later, the Georgia House became majority Republican, and the GOP has retained control of the legislative branch and governor's office since.

During last year's presidential campaign, Perdue was instrumental in arranging Vice President Mike Pence's visit to Perry.

Former U.S. Senator Saxby Chambliss of Moultrie is expected to introduce Perdue at confirmation hearing, which will be held at the U.S. Senate in Washington D.C.

