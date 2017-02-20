Sound Off: Who's your favorite president?

With it being Presidents' Day, we wanted to know who your favorite president is.

"My favorite president is George Washington. He is the father of this nation and I love him," says Cheryll King.

Our first president may pop into your mind any time you look at a $1 bill, but on Presidents' Day, people are remembering some other favorites like Theodore Roosevelt.

Jason Carr says Roosevelt was one of the most adventurous and interesting presidents so far.

"He skinny-dipped in the Potomac like regularly, and he would have dignitaries and ambassadors over and would make them hike miles through mud and ride horseback and just try and wear them out," says Carr.

Ashley Thompson says President William Taft inspires her as she goes through Mercer Law School.

"He was the first person to go on after serving in the presidency and the Supreme Court and became the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court while he was serving there. He's also the president that got stuck in a bathtub, which I find really fascinating," she says.

While Ted Blumoff, a professor of Law at Mercer says his favorite is Franklin D. Roosevelt who helped change his mothers life.

"Her mother was as poor as a church mouse, and so for her, FDR was a Godsend. They would not have made it through the depression, her and her sister, if it were not for Social Security and other programs that FDR introduced," Blumoff says.

Christin Maresca remembers Lincoln and the impact he still has on the nation today, "Because of Abraham Lincoln, I get to live in a racially-diverse world, which I really appreciate, and I hope things continue to get better from here."

No matter who your favorite president is, today we remember them all, because without each and every one of them, we wouldn't be the nation we are today.

We talked to more than a dozen people, and every one named a different president. Some of the others picked were Bill Clinton, John F. Kennedy, and Thomas Jefferson, but nobody we talked with named presidents Reagan, Obama, or Trump.

Also, online history sites report that although William Howard Taft weighed around 350 pounds, there's no proof he ever got stuck in a White House bathtub.

(© 2017 WMAZ)