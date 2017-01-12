Construction is underway on a new overpass that the Georgia Department of Transportation says will help ease up traffic in South Macon. The bridge is going in at the intersection of Hawkinsville and Avondale Mill Road as a part of the more than $55 million Sardis Church Project.

Joey Fuller works in the area, and he says this change could bring him more business.

“Every couple of months somebody wouldn’t be paying attention and run the red light and hit somebody coming off of Avondale Mill,” says Fuller. However, he says that intersection is about to become safer.

“They’re taking the red light out, so you won’t have to worry about that anymore,” says Fuller.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, there have been 18 accidents at that intersection in the past year. The Georgia Department of Transportation says they are building a bridge at that intersection as a part of the $55 million Sardis Church project to help ease traffic in South Bibb and improve access to interstate 75.

“There’s a lot of people who didn’t like coming this way just because they didn’t like coming through Macon,” says Fuller. However, Fuller says improved access from the overpass should also make more people notice the store.

“It'll bring a lot more semis and trucks this way industrial people this way because we're on the industrial side of Macon, so it’s going to help them out a lot too,” says Fuller.

Fuller's co-worker, Kurt Thornburg, says the change could draw more attention to the store but he says it could also hurt them.

“It could take away some of the traffic that runs right in front of us and sees the business just from driving by,” says Thornburg. However, he says he does believe this project will have several positive benefits.

“It should hopefully in theory make things a lot easier a lot smoother. You won’t have the red light down there a lot less accidents down there,” says Thornburg.

The Georgia Department of Transportation says the project should be complete in May of 2019. For more information, click this link.

Mary Grace Shaw, 13WMAZ