A look at Bibb's 2018 SPLOST projects

The Bibb commission took a look at the $280 million worth of projects that will soon come to the county through a one percent sales tax.

This comes after people voted for a new special purpose local option sales tax, or SPLOST, that will start in April 2018. Antonio Lewis-Ross says this money is going to help his neighborhood.

“Back here is a pretty lake, but you know you have to go through Jumanji just to get to it,” said Lewis-Ross.

He says one South Bibb lake is a hidden gem because it is stuck back behind trees and shrubs and that it's almost dangerous for people to get to the lake.

“They will have to walk through piles of trash and walk through a jungle just to fish on the property,” said Lewis-Ross.

He says he is a part of a group called South Macon Arts Revitalization and Technology, or S.M.A.R.T., that is trying to fix this.

“Add some sidewalks. Actually we also want to do a community garden as well in this area,” said Lewis-Ross.

The group is also working on building a playground not far from the lake where there are currently blighted structures.

“It will also bring opportunity. It will increase the property value in the area, and you know it will give a sense of place,” said Lewis-Ross.

He says S.M.A.R.T. is applying for grants, but the new Macon-Bibb SPLOST has projected setting aside $1 million of the $280 million fund for lake park and SMART.

“As someone who's benefiting from SPLOST funds, it’s actually building communities,” said Lewis-Ross.

He says as a taxpayer, he is happy to see his money going towards projects that will help revitalize Macon.

Bibb County SPLOST coordinator Clay Murphey says people will see a lot of improvements like this one through the new SPLOST.

“New roads, new sidewalks, streetlights, recreation...all of those things contribute to a quality of life that we have that makes us unique from everybody else, and we need those folks to come here and say, ‘Man they got their act going on,’” said Murphey.

“[It's] not just going to change the way the area looks, but it’s going to change the vibe in the community,” said Lewis-Ross.

The 2018 SPLOST Projected Projects are broken into several categories:

Walker Road Landfill - $20 million

- Project includes: landfill closure, purchase of land/C &D Landfill, build transfer station

Courthouse Addition - $40 million

- Project includes: courthouse addition, parking deck, juvenile justice courtroom

Economic Development - $29 million

- Project includes: Airport runway extension, industrial authority, parking deck (downtown)

Blight Remediation - $12 million

- Project includes: Residential 100/year, Pleasant Hill, Payne City, Downtown Warehouses, Kings Park Center, 8/80 City Improvements/trail and bikepath

Debt Retirement - $13.5 million

- 2002a UDA bond, 2002b UDA, 2009 UDA, 2002B Riverside, 2010 UDA, GMA lease

Public Safety - $25 million

- Projects included: fire station, fire station upgrade, burn building, ladder truck, communications and IT upgrade, sheriff vehicles, jail and other sheriff buildings, communication towers upgrade

Storm water management - $25 million

- Projects included: various projects, emergency projects

Roads and Bridges - $35 million

- Projects included: Bass Road, Sardis Church Road, Electric Buses, Seventh Street, Forest Hill Road, LMIG, Second Street

Recreation, Cultural and Public Facilities - $37 million

- Projects included: Grand Opera House, Health Department, SMART/Lake Park, Mental Health/Rivers Edge, Shurling Library, Luther Williams Baseball Field, Colisuem, Auditorium, Tubman Museum, Douglass Theater, Rose Hill Cemetery

Parks and Recreation - $43.5 million

- Projects Included: Cliffview Drive Lake, Lake Tobesofkee, South Bibb Recreation Center, John Drew Tennis Center, Frank Johnson Recreation Center, Filmore Thomas Recreation Center, Memorial Recreation Center, Freedom Park Recreation Center, Bloomfield Recreation Center, East Macon Recreation Center, Central City Park, North Macon, Bowden Golf Course, Booker T. Washington Center

