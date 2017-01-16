South Macon Kroger to celebrate grand re-opening

The Kroger on Hartley Bridge Road in Macon is set to hold a grand re-opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday, according to a media release.
The store opened originally in summer 1995 and renovations began in fall of 2015.
The renovations include:
- A Starbucks with indoor and outdoor seating
- Nature’s Market with a vitamin shop
- An upscale deli with Boar’s Head platinum products
- A sushi bar
- A made to order salad bar
- A bistro with hot and cold meals
The store is also one of the Central Georgia Kroger locations that offers ClickList – a service where you can order your groceries online and pick them up at the store.
The celebration will begin at 10 a.m.
(© 2017 WMAZ)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs