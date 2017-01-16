South Macon Kroger to celebrate grand re-opening

A Kroger sign. (Photo: Kimberly P. Mitchell, Detroit Free Press)

The Kroger on Hartley Bridge Road in Macon is set to hold a grand re-opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday, according to a media release.

The store opened originally in summer 1995 and renovations began in fall of 2015.

The renovations include:

- A Starbucks with indoor and outdoor seating

- Nature’s Market with a vitamin shop

- An upscale deli with Boar’s Head platinum products

- A sushi bar

- A made to order salad bar

- A bistro with hot and cold meals

The store is also one of the Central Georgia Kroger locations that offers ClickList – a service where you can order your groceries online and pick them up at the store.

The celebration will begin at 10 a.m.

