Southeast Park in Warner Robins to hold inaugural community day

Southeast Park in Warner Robins is usually home to annual Little League regional tournaments, but on April 22, visitors will have the chance to step foot on the field.

The Little League Southeastern Region will be hosting its inaugural Southeast Park Community Day. Our Madison Cavalchire has more on the upcoming events.

Even these local little-leaguers say they've only played at Southeast Park one or two times.

"It feels like you're on an MLB field and it feels great," said Zach Brown.

"Many times we hear people are not aware that we're even here, and we want to give back to the community that has supported us over the past few years that we've been here," said Little League Southeastern Region assistant director Matt Weber.

Weber says that's why the Little League Southeastern Region is hosting its first ever Southeast Park Community Day.

He says it doesn't matter if you play baseball or softball, every child will have the chance to participate in some free events on the field.

"This stadium is replicated after Little League Baseball's Lamade and Volunteer Stadiums where the Little League Baseball World Series is played annually in South Williamsport, so a stadium like this is very unique," Weber said. "There are only a few out there."

Weber says you don't have to be affiliated with Little League Baseball to come out and participate.

"You only get like one or two opportunities to play on this field, and it's very fun and the impact of it, just the loudness of it, is very fun," said player Camden Cunningham.

The Southeast Park Community Day, set for April 22, will host four different free events.

Weber says that includes an open field hour, where anyone can have a catch or run the bases on the field.

And for kids ages seven to 14 who are ready to hit a home run, there will be two youth competitions.

"Through Major League Baseball, Pitch, Hit & Run, and Junior Home Run Derby, give the kids an opportunity to show off their skills and an opportunity to advance all the way to the All-Star Game," Weber said.

"I mean not everybody gets to play on this field, and I'm just glad I've been able to play on this field and say I've been able to play on this field," said player, Garrett Brown.

In a few weeks, kids will have bragging rights after throwing a pitch at Southeast Park too.

The Southeast Park Community day will start at 10 a.m. and end at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, at Southeast Park on 439 Snellgrove Drive in Warner Robins.

For more details on the four different events, visit Little League Southeastern Region's website here. You can also pre-register for the youth competitions on the website.

No metal cleats are permitted during any of the on-field events and no equipment will be provided so participants are encouraged to bring their own.

