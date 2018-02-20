Sozo Choir brings a piece of Uganda to the United States

The Sozo choir stomps the beat of African sounds, bringing a little bit of Ugandan culture to America.

The choir here in Central Georgia has 22 children who enjoy every minute of their experience.

"My favorite part is singing on the stage and dancing the cultural dance," choir member Francis Sserwadda said.

Bringing faith together with the banging of drums, the Sozo children's program also gives these kids an opportunity not many in their country get.

"Not all people get the chance to go to school," choir member Natasha Akampiire said.

During their fourth months in America, development director Aggie Namuyomba says the program provides kids with more knowledge, faith, and even family.

"I have a mother, daughter, son kind of relationship," Namuyomba continued, "Friendship, too, like how you are with your sister."



And at the end of it all, Pastor John Brennan says the kids go home with more than just good memories.

"What they really get out of it here is the confidence, the experience, they go back to the country knowing that their English is improved, they know there is a way to be successful."

The group will perform at New City Church in Macon on Tuesday, February 20th, at 6:30 p.m. The show is free, but donations are accepted. Donations go towards their "Village project," which helps build homes, churches, and schools for the Sozo children.

