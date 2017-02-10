Friday night, members of the Central Georgia community hit the dance floor for a "Night to Shine" in Forsyth.

It's an event sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation to give people with special needs an unforgettable prom experience.

Nearly 200 prom kings and queens strolled down the red carpet for Friday night for a "Night to Shine."

"What makes this night so special is that there are prom events for all different groups of people, but it seems that the special needs community does not have a night just for them," says Pastor Brian Moore of New Providence Church in Forsyth.

New Providence was one of nearly 400 churches who collaborated with the Time Tebow Foundation to host a special needs prom.

Everyone who attended the prom was paired up with a date for the evening. Nandi Isaac and Alex Bartlet said it was a night they wouldn't forget.

The dance floor was packed, and participant Jon Smallwood says his favorite part is dancing with the girls!

"We started this even thinking that we were going to be a blessing to the community with special needs. What we didn't realize is that they were going to be even more of a blessing to us than we were to them," says Moore.

The Tim Tebow Foundation says they want to change Valentine's Day from simply a celebration of love to a celebration of God's love for people with special needs.

(© 2017 WMAZ)