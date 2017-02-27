(Photo: Wade, Jakie)

For most students, planning for college started months if not years ago, but what colleges have programs available for special needs students?

This weekend, the Regional Educational Service Agency is holding a conference to introduce those programs to students and their families.

It will show students and parents which colleges have curriculum geared toward special needs students.

The conference will also teach students how to dress and how to conduct themselves in the interview process.

Lara Sims with RESA says this will be a big help for both parents and students.

"For students with disabilities, they are not familiar with all of the opportunities and all of the resources that are out there that they can tap into that can assist their families," says Sims.

The conference starts at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 4th and runs through 1 p.m. at the Anderson Conference Center on Eisenhower Parkway.

For more information on the conference, call 478-988-7177.

