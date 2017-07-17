Speeding crackdown dubbed 'Operation Southern Shield' kicks off today

Neighbors who live along Evans Road in Dekalb County are tired of the commuters who speed down their street, but the county insists some of the changes homeowners want won’t work.

ATLANTA – Operation Southern Shield, a five-state crackdown on speeding, kicks off Monday.

Georgia, along with Alabama, Florida, South Carolina and Tennessee are conducting a week-long speeding prevention and enforcement initiative.

Col. Mark McDonough, Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Safety, said just one week of enforcement could have months, even years, of impact and greatly reduce the number of speed-related fatalities on the roads.

According to the Georgia State Patrol, the number of speeding-related traffic fatalities has almost doubled in Georgia from 2012-15.

There were 268 speeding-related traffic deaths in the state in 2015, which was a 25 percent increase from 2014. The number of traffic deaths in Georgia has increased in the last two years after declining for eight consecutive years.

Speeding remains a leading cause of fatal traffic crashes and is often associated with other factors attributed to traffic deaths including impaired driving, distracted driving and reckless driving, the agency said.



