Spotlighting Macon writer's literary journey

MACON, GA.-- - As we round out the month of February, we are continuing to celebrate Black History Month by highlighting important people in the African American community here in Central Georgia. One Macon writer is proud to say she is a two-time Georgia Author of the Year nominee for Best Fiction.

Shana Burton, born and bred in Macon, says even as a child she knew what she was destined to do.



"So between the soap operas and reading a lot, I think it was just a natural progression to get into writing. But as a child, before I could write, I remember playing with my dolls and them having just very high drama lives,” recalls Burton.



But she says there was a time, after she started a family, that she did not put pen to paper for some time.



"I did not write for probably six or seven years, and one summer, I think summer 2007, I just picked it up again just to see if I'd lost it, and wrote what became my first published book, “Suddenly Single,” and it was like riding a bike,” says Burton.



Since then, she has written 10 books. She is also now a two-time Georgia Author of the Year nominee for Best Fiction.



"This was another Georgia Author of the Year nominee, but since it spawned so many books and since it was such a big seller for me, this one has a big place in my heart,” says Burton.



Though she says the journey to getting published was not easy. Burton says she sent out about 100 query letters and got about 85 rejections.

"It was hard going to the mailbox everyday seeing rejections, you know, 85 different times, but you just have to, you know, you can't let that deter you. While I had 85 rejections, I only needed one yes,” says Burton.

But that did not stop her. Burton says the inspiration for her books never stops either.



"Even right as we're speaking, characters are in my head bothering me. They will live in your head and you will wake up in the middle of the night and these characters are talking to you and you just have to get it out,” says Burton.



Even as a full-time teacher and mother of two, she still finds time to write. It is an art form that she says she shared with many other writers from Central Georgia like Tina McElroy Ansa. She says getting her feedback was everything.



"It let me know that it was attainable, even for me, black girl in Macon, that I could follow my passion and make an impact on the literary world,” says Burton.



An impact that that can be seen through the pages of her book. Burton says she is having a book signing at Robins Exchange Friday and Saturday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. You can buy any of her books while you're there and have her personally sign them for you.

(© 2017 WMAZ)