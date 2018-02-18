Spring pattern continues this week

We stay unusually warm this week with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Can't rule out breaking a few record high temperatures too. Each day presents a small chance for a few showers. Most of us staying dry.

Today... Partly sunny. Tiny rain chance. Highs in the upper 70s.



Tonight...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog possible. Lows in the upper 50s near 60.



Tuesday... Mostly cloudy. A few showers possible. Highs near 80.



Tuesday Night...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

Wednesday... Mostly cloudy. Showers possible. Highs near 80.



Wednesday Night...Mostly cloudy. Rain possible. Lows near 60.

Thursday... Mostly cloudy. Small shower chance. Highs in the low 80s.



Thursday Night...Mostly cloudy. Small rain chance. Lows near 60.

Friday... Partly cloudy. Tiny rain chance. Highs near 80.

Friday Night...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Saturday... Mostly cloudy. Showers possible. Highs in the upper 70s.

Saturday Night...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 60.

Sunday... Mostly cloudy. Small rain chance. Highs in the upper 70s.



Sunday Night...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

