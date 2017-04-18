St. Jude Dream Home Floor Signing held Tuesday

(Photo: Wade, Jakie)

WORKERS SIGN FLOOR - What would you think if you could get a brand new home for $100? You have that chance with the St. Jude Dream Home in Houston County. All you have to do is reserve a $100 ticket for your chance.

A family will get to call the St. Jude Dream home in the Tiffany subdivision in Warner Robins in late June. Whoever is lucky enough to hold the winning ticket won't only have a gorgeous home, but a home with a lot of heart. All the money raised from ticket sales for the dream home will help fund St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee and its mission to wipe out childhood cancer.

"We always want to do something for the dream home that we've never done before and this year we came up with taking the cabinets all the way to the ceiling," says Cornerstone Cabinets Wesley Tabor. His company has helped out with the St. Jude Dream Home for years.

This is the second year Trinity Built Homes has built the dream home. Subcontracts who worked on the home signed an upstairs floor to show their connection to the home and St. Jude.

The home is 3,500 square feet with five bedrooms and four bathrooms. You can call 1-800-254-5010 to reserve your ticket before June 25th.

