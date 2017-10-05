St. Paul's holds annual 'Blessing of the Animals'

(Photo: Wade, Jakie)

Some of your cats and dogs may be feeling a little more blessed.

That's because the priest at Saint Paul's Episcopal Church in Macon conducted the Blessing of the Animals Wednesday.

Reverend Bryan Hinson says the church conducts the blessing of the pets every year around this time in remembrance of St. Francis of Assisi's love for all creatures.

About a dozen furry friends gathered in an outdoor chapel for a group prayer, then lined up for individual blessings from Reverend Hinson.

"We thank you for giving us these pets who bring us joy. As you take care of us, so also we ask for your help that we might take care of those who trust us to look after them," Hinson said as he gave the blessing.

The blessing was followed by refreshments for pet owners and treats for the cats and dogs.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV