Start-Up Land Program hopes to bring more jobs to Macon

A Mercer University program hopes to have new businesses popping up in Macon soon.

Mercer Innovation Center and SparkMacon are partnering up to offer a Start-Up Land workshop for new entrepreneurs.

While attending Mercer University, Andrew Eck and a friend decided to make a do-it-yourself table out of pallets.

Little did he know his one-time DIY project would become his very own business, Georgia Artisan Furnishings.

He went to school to be an engineer, but his passion took over.

"I never thought I would be a furniture designer, but it's fun and I truly enjoy it," Eck says.

He sells everything from beer flights and tables to even engagement ring boxes. Each piece is made out of reclaimed wood from demolished homes.

SparkMacon's new Start-Up Land workshop will help entrepreneurs with the support to help them live out their dreams as well, something Eck wishes was available when he was starting out.

"I had to go out and find those people individually or get referred to them, so if I was put through a class and be able to learn all of this at the same time, I would've greatly appreciated that," he says.

Twenty companies have signed up to participate in the workshops, bringing them to maximum capacity.

Start-Up Land will help them through every step, from having an idea to launching their new venture.

Eck says if you plan on starting your own business, here's some advice.

"You gotta do everything, but the things that are important are listening to others and taking their advice seriously, but then there's always a point of leap of faith -- you just gotta do it. So being around other people, that can encourage you, that is one of the most important things," he says.

He advises not to be afraid of failure, because sometimes you just have to get out and do it to make your dreams come true.

