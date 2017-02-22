The State Charter School Commission made an unannounced visit to inspect Macon’s newest charter school, Cirrus Academy, back in December. We are now learning the details of their findings.

“The school has been running well since the beginning,” Cirrus Academy governing board president Sheldon Hart said.

The state says they found a few things that needed to be fixed after their visit.

The six-page report included five areas the school needed to take immediate action on.

Those areas are as follows:

1. Cirrus’ policies and procedures for identifying students with disabilities are not consistent with federal law.

2. Cirrus did not establish a policy, procedure, or practice for the identification of English learners through written policy procedures or on-site monitoring.

3. Cirrus’ procedures for disciplining student do not outline constitutionally-required due process for who are removed from the educational program for 10 days or more.

4. Information provided by Cirrus does not provide parents legal notices or maintain all polices required by federal law.

5. Evidence provided by Cirrus during the on-site visit by SCSC staff revealed that the school was not following financial policies.

“Just some things that needed modifications and some things that needed to be put in the proper place,” Hart said.

The school responded with a sixty-page document in January. It outlines the changes they’ve made and are working on. Hart says they appreciate the oversight.

“We want to ensure that we are always in compliance, so we welcome the monitoring to just overlook what we are doing,” Hart said. “If there are some things that need to be brushed up, corrected, or made better we would like to be aware of that. We can put a process in place to make sure those things get done.”

The report from the state also included 5 other suggestions to prevent future risks. Those suggestions are as follows:

1. Improve compliance with the Georgia Open Meeting Act.

2. Increase governing board engagement and oversight regarding the school’s academic progress.

3. Conduct additional staff training regarding the need to limit access and release of student records as required by the Family Education Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA).

4. Improving assessment security in the school’s testing policies

5. Revise the school’s School Safety Plan and engage the Georgia Department of Education to conduct a School Safety Assessment.

All of which Hart says they’ve made changes and are working to make Cirrus the best it can be.

“We look forward to our next our next visit,” Hart said. “We are really pleased with the progress that we’ve made and the good things that are going on over at Cirrus Academy.”

Cirrus started the school year with 405 students. Now, they have 431.

